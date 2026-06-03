Review: DOWNHILL THE PLAY at Education Is Cool - Get One, Inc. AS2 Productions, Ronald Diltz II Productions, Cee & Hear Productions

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Downhill the Play follows the real-life story of Anderson C. Hill, an attorney for Bethune-Cookman College and a nightclub owner. The production traces Hill’s rapid rise to success and his eventual fall from grace—true to its title, Downhill.

The performances were a clear strength of the show. I had the pleasure of meeting the lead actor, CeeJay Joseph, prior to the performance, and he delivered a compelling portrayal of Anderson Hill. Alongside Joseph, Troy D. Williams stood out as the slick and smarmy Bill Williams, while Dianne Grant brought depth and emotional grounding to the role of Hill’s wife, Sandra.

The script, however, told a different story. Adapted from Hill’s autobiography by Ronald Diltz II—who also served as one of the play’s executive producers—the writing felt uneven. Despite Diltz’s extensive background in theater, the script lacked the cohesion and focus expected from a seasoned playwright.

One of the biggest challenges was the play’s length and structure. Divided into two acts, each containing more than 20 scenes, the production felt overly fragmented. While many scenes were brief, not all of them served a clear purpose. Credit is certainly due to the technical crew, who managed constant transitions with impressive precision—it often felt like they had as much onstage movement as the actors themselves. Still, the abundance of scenes created a sense that every detail of Hill’s day-to-day life was included, yet essential context was missing. I found myself leaving with more questions than answers.

Faith appeared to be an important theme in Hill’s life, but its presence in the play was inconsistent—only briefly highlighted at the beginning and end. This made it difficult to fully grasp its significance in his journey. Ultimately, this felt like a story that may resonate more strongly for those already familiar with the source material. In a conversation with Joseph, he mentioned the possibility of adapting the story into a film, and I agree that this format could offer a more cohesive and focused narrative.

Despite its shortcomings, the production succeeds in one important way. From what I’ve gathered, the creative team behind Downhill is made up of a close-knit group of collaborators who came together with the resources and passion to tell a story that matters to them. At its core, this is what theater is all about: community. Not every production needs to aim for awards recognition to be meaningful. As someone who has spent years in educational theater, this is the same lesson I hope to pass on to my students—tell your story, and build your community.

More on Education Is Cool - Get One, Inc. AS2 Productions, Ronald Diltz II Productions, Cee & Hear Productions Recent Articles Interview: CeeJay Joseph of DOWNHILL THE PLAY at Education Is Cool, Get One! 6/13/2026

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