Interview: Trumpeter Etienne Charles Talks FOLKLORE LIVE VOL. 2 at Jazz At Lincoln Center

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trumpeter Etienne Charles returns to Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room with Folklore LIVE Vol. 2 (June 5-6), an expansive and immersive musical exploration of the cultures of the African diaspora.

Building upon the themes of his 2009 album Folklore, Charles unveils new compositions inspired by diverse cultural traditions, including Lowcountry Gullah-Geechee rituals, Haitian Vodou, Afro-Mexican Son Jarocho, and Garifuna rhythms.

This performance transcends the concert stage, integrating big band textures with dancers, masquerade, and spoken word to create a multisensory experience that celebrates the resilience and vibrancy of marginalized communities.

The show is part of the last few shows closing out JALC’s Mother Africa season, which span immersive multidisciplinary works, the vibrant sounds of Brazil, and the soulfulness of the blues, underscoring jazz’s global roots and enduring capacity for storytelling, innovation, and connection.

Below, read a conversation with Charles about the show.

Can you tell us a little of what you're excited about for Folklore LIVE Vol. 2?

I’m excited about bringing this incredible group of performers together to celebrate our caribbean heritage as well as Jazz at Lincoln Center’s season ode to Mother Africa.

Excited to premiere new music, new costumes and showcase some of our rich caribbean culture in this most beautiful NYC setting.

What are some of the things that went into writing the new compositions in this work?

Studying traditional grooves, really absorbing the stories of different characters, sometimes imagining myself as the characters, mimicking dances then putting it all to harmony, melody, grooves and bass lines.

What kind of response have you gotten so far to your first Folklore album?

The first folklore album really changed my trajectory as an artist. We did our first tour, started getting multiple bookings internationally as well as good reviews.

What are some of the aspects of these old music traditions that inform and inspire your work?

Specifically the grooves and melodic shapes from vocal chants. Also the stories of characters as I learn them are part of the tradition.

Do you have any other upcoming projects you'd like to tell us about?



I do. Working on a special project with an amazing vocalist.

Header photo of Etienne provided courtesy of Jazz at Lincoln Center

Learn more about the artist at www.etiennecharles.com

You can see Etienne Charles: Folklore LIVE Vol. 2 on June 5 at 7 & 9 pm and June 6 at 4:30 & 7 pm at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room. Tickets are available here.