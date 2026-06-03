Olaf, Anna, and the whole Frozen gang are returning to the world of Arendelle in Frozen III, the third installment in Disney's blockbuster animated franchise. During a visit to Good Morning America, actor Josh Gad shared that voiceover work has officially begun for the highly anticipated threequel.

"I can tell you I've started recording," said the performer, who voices Olaf the snowman in the franchise. "It's the funniest of the three movies I've ever recorded. I'm laughing my butt off. I've heard two of the songs. They are incredible. Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] wrote the music again."

Gad went on, teasing that the movie contains "some unbelievable stuff, unbelievable developments." Also on the show, Gad, accompanied by Andrew Rannells, spoke about celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon by returning to the production with special appearances. Watch their appearance on the morning show here.

Frozen III was officially announced at D23 in 2024, when director and then-Disney Animation CCO Jennifer Lee revealed that the movie would hit theaters on November 24, 2027, the day before Thanksgiving.

Lee is returning to helm the third film with director Trent Correy, replacing Chris Buck, who co-directed the first two films. A fourth Frozen film is also in the works. Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor, which made $1.281 million.

Featuring music from songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for the anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen, featuring new songs from the Lopezes, opened in 2018, and ran until 2020. A filmed version of the West End production is streaming on Disney+.