CATCH AS A CAN & More Lead Chicago's June 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for June 2026.

Catch as Catch Can

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - June 04, 2026 through July 12, 2026

Steppenwolf Theatre's 50th Anniversary Season concludes with Mia Chung's wildly inventive Catch as Catch Can. When a prodigal son returns to blue collar New England, his homecoming sets off a spiraling crisis for two families, threatening not only their relationships but their very identities. In this theatrical tour-de-force, three actors take on six roles, bridging generation and gender, spinning the kitchen sink drama on its head. Directed by Tony-nominated ensemble member Amy Morton, and starring ensemble members Gary Cole, Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper, with Sarah Charipar, this ferocious Chicago premiere must be witnessed to be believed.

For tickets: click here.

Job

Writers Theatre - Now through June 14, 2026

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Artistic Director Braden Abraham, continues its 2025/26 Season with the Chicago and Midwest premiere of the hit psychological thriller JOB, written by Max Wolf Friedlichand directed by David Esbjornson. JOB will run April 9 – June 14, 2026, in The Gillian Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The Press Opening is Friday, April 17, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Jane, an employee at a big tech company, has been placed on leave after video of her screaming breakdown at work went viral. Her employers tell Jane she must be evaluated by crisis therapist Loyd before she can be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. Their first session together, however, quickly escalates into an epic showdown with a shocking and disturbing twist. A Broadway and Off-Broadway sensation, this intense psychological thriller skewers the insidiousness of the internet, the meaning of work and the ramifications of a secret revealed.

For tickets: click here.

Antigone

The Den Theatre - Now through June 27, 2026

Contemporary adaptation of Jean Anouilh’s poetic drama of a woman forced to choose between following her moral compass and obedience to the laws of her rulers. First produced under Nazi censorship in 1944 Paris, Anouilh’s ANTIGONE explores the conflict between individual conscience and political expediency. Then as now, "going along to get along" wasn’t tragedy from ancient history – it was personal tragedy with real-world consequences.

For tickets: click here.







Scratch Night

Theater Wit - Now through June 01, 2026

Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Scratch Night



Scratch Night is a curated theater showcase of works-in-progress featuring innovative

local theater makers. Scratch Night features six previews of original contemporary, visual

and physical theater by different Chicago artists to foster their development. Produced by

local curators, Scratch Night aims to provide a social space for community, conversation

and collaboration.

For tickets: click here.

Made In Chicago

Theater Wit - Now through June 02, 2026

Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

MADE IN CHICAGO presents

MATADORA by INSÉKTA + THE NEW F-WORD by LEGLAND

Being Made in Chicago will spotlight two new works from Chicago-based artists and

companies who have previously performed at Scratch Night. Join us as we celebrate the

creativity and resilience of our local physical theater community right in sweet home,

Chicago!

For tickets: click here.

Kinky Boots

James M. Nederlander Theatre - June 09, 2026 through June 21, 2026

The boots are back! Kinky Boots will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Celebrated with six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, a Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album, and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical, this big-hearted musical hit will have you strutting out of the theater saying “Yeah!”

Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with the dazzling Tony-winning score by pop legend Cyndi Lauper, hilarious and uplifting book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common— or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

For tickets: click here.

Water for Elephants

James M. Nederlander Theatre - June 23, 2026 through July 05, 2026

“Many wonders await audiences in this gorgeously imaginative Broadway musical.” – The New York Times

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling” production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania).

For tickets: click here.

Eugene Onegin

Lyric Opera House - June 04, 2026 through June 14, 2026

The Joffrey Ballet closes its 2025-26 season with the Chicago Premiere of choreographer Yuri Possokhov's Eugene Onegin, a co-production with San Francisco Ballet set against the backdrop of 19th-century Russian aristocracy. The ballet follows Eugene Onegin, an aloof aristocrat whose life is transformed after an encounter with the earnest Tatiana, leading to a tragic duel, devastating loss, and a chance reunion that forces him to confront the consequences of his choices. The production features an original score by Ilya Demutsky, performed live by the Lyric Opera Orchestra conducted by Joffrey Music Director Scott Speck, with set design by Tom Pye, costumes by Oscar-winner Tim Yip, and projections by Finn Ross. Eugene Onegin runs June 4–14, 2026 at the Lyric Opera House.

For tickets: click here.

The Last Five Years

Oil Lamp Theater - June 05, 2026 through July 05, 2026

The Last Five Years, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, is a Drama Desk Award-winning musical that follows Jamie and Cathy through the rise and fall of their relationship over five years, told from two perspectives — one moving forward in time, the other in reverse. Starring Abraham Deitz-Green as Jamie and Lili Galluzzo as Cathy, the production is directed by Christina Ramirez. The show originally debuted at Northlight Theatre in 2001 and has since played on Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End, and most recently in a concert version at Radio City Music Hall. Oil Lamp Theater presents this production at its intimate Glenview venue June 5 through July 5, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

Iceboy! or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh

Goodman Theatre - June 09, 2026 through July 19, 2026

A new musical comedy featuring Emmy Award-winner Megan Mullally, Iceboy! or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh is set in 1938 New York City. The story follows Broadway star Vera Vimm as she adopts a Neanderthal, igniting a surprising series of events that challenge her place in the limelight. With music by Mark Hollmann and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss, the show will be directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, offering a fresh and humorous take on theatrical ambition and family dynamics.

For tickets: click here.

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

Chicago Shakespeare Theater - Now through June 28, 2026

Brokeback Mountain, adapted by Ashley Robinson from Annie Proulx's acclaimed short story, explores the complex relationship between two cowboys over the decades. The production features songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and is directed by Jonathan Butterell. This North American premiere will run at the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater from May 28 to June 28, 2026, showcasing a powerful narrative of love, loss, and societal challenges.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.