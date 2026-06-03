Review: BROLESQUE: FOLLIES Plays with Power at Balcon Salon

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BROLESQUE: FOLLIES took over Balcon Salon on May 21st, delivering a night built around shifting power dynamics, playful control, and constant reinvention. Blending burlesque, comedy, and character work, the show leaned into fantasy while keeping things self-aware, creating a space where dominance, submission, and everything in between could be explored with a wink rather than a heavy hand.

Brolesque is currently running every Thursday at 11 pm at Balcon. This particular night featured Chris, John, Cole, and Felipe, with special guest Rica Shay, forming a tight group of performers who each brought a distinct energy to the stage. The lineup felt balanced, with each act offering something different while still fitting into the larger tone of the evening.

Holding it all together was Phil Von Awesome, whose presence as host kept the night moving without ever feeling rushed. He has a natural ease onstage that makes the transitions feel seamless, and his humor lands in a way that feels inclusive rather than forced. It’s the kind of hosting that doesn’t just fill space between numbers but actively adds to the experience.

Cole’s cowboy number was one of the more visually memorable performances of the night. Opening with two nuns before shifting into a rougher, bad boy energy, the act played with contrast in a way that felt deliberate. The use of the lasso and whip added a sense of control to the performance, while the character itself stayed grounded.

John followed with a sailor-themed number that leaned fully into camp, complete with two shrimp backup dancers. It’s the kind of concept that could easily fall apart, but here it worked because of how committed the performance was. The humor never undercut the burlesque elements, and the balance between the two kept the number engaging from start to finish.

Partway through the night, Phil Von Awesome stepped out from hosting duties to perform a number of his own, and it quickly became a highlight. The focus here was on physical control, with a routine that showed off impressive upper body strength without losing a sense of style. It added another layer to his presence in the show, reminding the audience that he’s not just guiding the night but fully part of it.

Special guest Rica Shay brought a completely different energy with a pizza delivery fantasy that leaned into character work. It was playful and self-aware, using a familiar setup but pushing it just far enough to keep it fresh. The performance felt fully thought through, with clear beats that made it easy to follow while still leaving room for surprise.

Chris took the stage with a business-themed number, complete with a pinstripe suit and fedora, leaning into a sleek, controlled aesthetic. The performance played with restraint in an effective way, building interest through smaller, more deliberate choices rather than going big too quickly. It added a different texture to the lineup, giving the audience a moment to settle into something more measured.

Cole returned for a second number that pushed even further into the show’s theme of power dynamics. Starting with a dominatrix-inspired look before shifting into something more light with a micro schoolgirl skirt, the act moved between extremes in a way that felt intentional. It wasn’t just about the visual change but the shift in energy that came with it, highlighting how fluid those dynamics can be.

Felipe closed out the main set with a number that began with two nurses before revealing a leather-clad “doctor” persona. The performance leaned into theatricality, using the setup to build anticipation and then bring up an audience member for some fun roleplay. It created a dynamic we had yet to see throughout the night.

Overall, BROLESQUE: FOLLIES worked because it never took itself too seriously while still committing fully to each idea it presented. The mix of humor, character work, and physical performance kept the night moving, and the throughline of power dynamics gave it just enough structure to feel cohesive. At Balcon Salon, that balance between intimacy and spectacle landed exactly where it needed to, making for a night that felt both playful and fully realized.

Brolesque runs Thursdays at 11 pm at Balcon Salon. There is no cover. More information is available on Balcon's website here.

More on Balcon Salon Recent Articles Review: BROLESQUE: FOLLIES Plays with Power at Balcon Salon 6/3/2026

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