Scoop: Coming Up on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023

Halfway through the course, the remaining recruits are challenged with pushing themselves out of their comfort zones and past their limits in an effort to prove that they can thrive in any situation. As a test of their character, they are tasked with a 2-mile race, navigating treacherous terrain, while carrying a 220-pound boat in the all-new “Character” episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Monday, October 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
FOX's ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, returns for a second season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from
the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.
The 16 celebrity recruits are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa and Nick Viall.
Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Fourteen celebrities from
all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and new agent, Jovon "Q" Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from
the DS. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will survive, who will fail?
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Becky Clarke and Liam Humphreys serve as Executive Producers.