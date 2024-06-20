Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Halfway through the competition, the entrepreneurs are tasked with innovating a new chocolate product by crafting an original name, label and jingle for their creations. Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump then test their products with market research before pitching them to Mars Inc. executives who ultimately decide whether to take their product to the next level of market testing before another entrepreneur is eliminated in the all-new “Mars Attacks” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 26 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-206) (TV-14 D, L, V). Mars Inc. Executives Rankin Carrol, Esther Gamble and Sarah Bilson Serve as Guest Judges.

Culinary icon, Gordon Ramsay, welcomes hospitality industry leader Lisa Vanderpump, to the second season of the high-stakes competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The two titans, who each bring their own expert knowledge, unique leadership styles and fiercely competitive nature, will face-off in the search for the next great food and beverage star. In a new twist this season, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to Gordon and Lisa, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as the teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders.

With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. In addition to Gordon and Lisa, the challenges will be evaluated by guest judges, curated focus groups and customer feedback, profit and loss metrics, and market and corporate feedback. In the end, the ultimate outcome for Gordon and Lisa will be whose mentorship leads to victory for one of their team’s Food Stars hopefuls.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, a FOX Entertainment company. Gordon Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Deborah Sargeant serves as executive producer and showrunner.

