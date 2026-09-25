Sandra Hüller Didn't Know Tom Cruise Was Cast as Digger When She Signed On
The actress also opened up about what first drew her to acting.
Sandra Hüller revealed she agreed to star in the film Digger before knowing key details about the project, including that Tom Cruise had been cast, during an appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. The actress told host Seth Meyers she signed on without full knowledge of what the film was actually about, a decision that led to some surprises once production got underway.
Hüller also discussed an impromptu moment from Project Hail Mary, describing how she ended up singing a Harry Styles song for a scene without any rehearsal beforehand. The unplanned performance became one of the more memorable parts of the conversation, offering a glimpse into how the moment came together on set.
Beyond her recent film work, Hüller spoke with Meyers about what first led her to pursue acting, giving viewers insight into the origins of her career. The conversation moved between her decision-making process on Digger, the spontaneous karaoke-style singing on Project Hail Mary, and her reflections on becoming an actor.
The appearance covered a range of Hüller's recent projects, with the actress candid about the gaps in information she had when committing to Digger and the unscripted nature of the Harry Styles singing moment on Project Hail Mary.
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