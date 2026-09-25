Kenan Thompson Brings Back Alter Ego Pernice Lafonk for Book Reading on LATE NIGHT

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Kenan Thompson discussed his family life and revived a familiar comic character during a recent visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. The longtime Saturday Night Live star spoke with host Seth Meyers about his kids watching his Nickelodeon shows before turning the conversation toward Jalen Brunson's stint hosting Saturday Night Live.

Thompson also showed off some of his best faces from his years on Saturday Night Live during the appearance, giving Meyers and the studio audience a look back at some of his more memorable on-camera expressions from the sketch show.

The segment shifted gears when Thompson brought back his author alter ego, Pernice Lafonk, a recurring bit he has performed on the program. As Lafonk, Thompson read aloud from his latest fictional book, Three Boobie Problem, delivering the material in character for Meyers and the audience.

The mix of personal anecdotes about his children, commentary on Brunson's hosting gig, and the Pernice Lafonk reading gave the appearance a range that touched on both Thompson's family life and his comedic range as a performer known for character work.

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