Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Samsung TV Plus to Stream Classic Films and A24 Titles Free
The free streaming platform will feature action thrillers, romantic dramas, comedies, and horror films throughout the month.
Samsung TV Plus will stream a lineup of classic films, comedies, thrillers, and a collection of A24 titles free throughout November, including a Thanksgiving weekend slate of family favorites such as 'The Sound of Music' and 'The Sandlot.'
The free streaming platform is highlighting the titles on its Movie Hub, with new premieres arriving over Thanksgiving weekend, November 26 and 27, alongside an expanded on-demand library of A24 films ranging from 'Minari' to 'Aftersun.'
Thanksgiving Weekend, November 26 & 27 Premieres
The Sandlot
The Sound of Music
Sister Act
Moulin Rouge
Troop Beverly Hills (Thanksgiving)
As Good as It Gets (Thanksgiving)
Big Fish (Thanksgiving)
Five Feet Apart (Black Friday)
The Peanuts Movie (Black Friday)
Cheaper by the Dozen (Black Friday)
More to Watch All Month: Action-Packed Thrills
The Commuter
A Few Good Men
Robin Hood (2018)
Ghost Rider
30 Minutes or Less
Holmes and Watson
I Spy
Unstoppable
U.S. Marshals
Heartfelt Romances
Safety Not Guaranteed
Just Wright
Roxanne
Laugh-Out-Loud Comedies & Family Favorites
Father Figures
Joy Ride
Sunshine Cleaning
A Dog's Way Home
Must-See K-Movies
Salmokji (Exclusive subscription-free FAST/AVOD)
The Roundup
The Roundup 2
Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds
A24 Films On-Demand: Psychological Thrillers & Edge-of-Your-Seat Suspense
Dark Places
Remember
Men (2022)
Cut Bank
Green Room
Backstabbing for Beginners
A Most Violent Year
Revenge of the Green Dragons
Stars at Noon
The Adderall Diaries
Ex Machina
The Sea of Trees
Horror, Supernatural & Chilling Tales
X (2022)
Maxxine
Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
A Ghost Story
The Eternal Daughter
Woodshock
Medusa Deluxe
Coming-of-Age Stories & Self-Discovery
20th Century Women
Close
Ginger & Rosa
When You Finish Saving the World
Janet Planet
Laggies
American Honey
Never Goin' Back
Lean on Pete
Aftersun
The Souvenir
The Souvenir: Part II
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Menashe
Earth Mama
Love, Relationships & Family Drama
Tuesday
C'mon C'mon
The Lovers
The Humans
You Hurt My Feelings
The End of the Tour
The Sea of Trees
First Reformed
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Minari
The Last Movie Star
The Eternal Daughter
Witty Comedies & Unforgettable Characters
Funny Pages
The Disaster Artist
Dream Scenario
While We're Young
Mississippi Grind
Red Rocket
The Bling Ring
Hot Summer Nights
Krisha
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Crime, Chaos & High-Stakes Drama
A Prayer Before Dawn
Revenge of the Green Dragons
Backstabbing for Beginners
A Most Violent Year
Locke
Slow West
The Adderall Diaries
The Last Movie Star
My Mercury
Period Pieces, Westerns & Historical Stories
Woman Walks Ahead
First Cow
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Priscilla
The Last Movie Star
Slow West
Documentaries & Real-Life Stories
Amy
De Palma
Look Into My Eyes
Open Wide
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
My Mercury
About Samsung TV Plus
Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on demand all in one place. The streaming service carries nearly 5,000 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive FAST home to curated channels and live events including the livestream of the 2025 Jonas Brothers' JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O'Brien TV, and top digital creators including Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV, and Challenge Accepted by Michelle Khare. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitor, and Family Hub, all subscription-free. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com.
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