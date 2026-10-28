Samsung TV Plus to Stream Classic Films and A24 Titles Free

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Samsung TV Plus will stream a lineup of classic films, comedies, thrillers, and a collection of A24 titles free throughout November, including a Thanksgiving weekend slate of family favorites such as 'The Sound of Music' and 'The Sandlot.'

The free streaming platform is highlighting the titles on its Movie Hub, with new premieres arriving over Thanksgiving weekend, November 26 and 27, alongside an expanded on-demand library of A24 films ranging from 'Minari' to 'Aftersun.'

Thanksgiving Weekend, November 26 & 27 Premieres

The Sandlot

The Sound of Music

Sister Act

Moulin Rouge

Troop Beverly Hills (Thanksgiving)

As Good as It Gets (Thanksgiving)

Big Fish (Thanksgiving)

Five Feet Apart (Black Friday)

The Peanuts Movie (Black Friday)

Cheaper by the Dozen (Black Friday)

More to Watch All Month: Action-Packed Thrills

The Commuter

A Few Good Men

Robin Hood (2018)

Ghost Rider

30 Minutes or Less

Holmes and Watson

I Spy

Unstoppable

U.S. Marshals

Heartfelt Romances

Safety Not Guaranteed

Just Wright

Roxanne

Laugh-Out-Loud Comedies & Family Favorites

Father Figures

Joy Ride

Sunshine Cleaning

A Dog's Way Home

Must-See K-Movies

Salmokji (Exclusive subscription-free FAST/AVOD)

The Roundup

The Roundup 2

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds

A24 Films On-Demand: Psychological Thrillers & Edge-of-Your-Seat Suspense

Dark Places

Remember

Men (2022)

Cut Bank

Green Room

Backstabbing for Beginners

A Most Violent Year

Revenge of the Green Dragons

Stars at Noon

The Adderall Diaries

Ex Machina

The Sea of Trees

Horror, Supernatural & Chilling Tales

X (2022)

Maxxine

Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story

A Ghost Story

The Eternal Daughter

Woodshock

Medusa Deluxe

Coming-of-Age Stories & Self-Discovery

20th Century Women

Close

Ginger & Rosa

When You Finish Saving the World

Janet Planet

Laggies

American Honey

Never Goin' Back

Lean on Pete

Aftersun

The Souvenir

The Souvenir: Part II

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Menashe

Earth Mama

Love, Relationships & Family Drama

Tuesday

C'mon C'mon

The Lovers

The Humans

You Hurt My Feelings

The End of the Tour

The Sea of Trees

First Reformed

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Minari

The Last Movie Star

The Eternal Daughter

Witty Comedies & Unforgettable Characters

Funny Pages

The Disaster Artist

Dream Scenario

While We're Young

Mississippi Grind

Red Rocket

The Bling Ring

Hot Summer Nights

Krisha

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Crime, Chaos & High-Stakes Drama

A Prayer Before Dawn

Revenge of the Green Dragons

Backstabbing for Beginners

A Most Violent Year

Locke

Slow West

The Adderall Diaries

The Last Movie Star

My Mercury

Period Pieces, Westerns & Historical Stories

Woman Walks Ahead

First Cow

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Priscilla

The Last Movie Star

Slow West

Documentaries & Real-Life Stories

Amy

De Palma

Look Into My Eyes

Open Wide

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind

My Mercury

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on demand all in one place. The streaming service carries nearly 5,000 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive FAST home to curated channels and live events including the livestream of the 2025 Jonas Brothers' JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O'Brien TV, and top digital creators including Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV, and Challenge Accepted by Michelle Khare. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitor, and Family Hub, all subscription-free. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com.

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