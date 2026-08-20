PAGANS: Steven Yeun to Star in Netflix Series From Joshua Zetumer

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Netflix announced that Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun will star in and executive produce PAGANS, the upcoming series from Joshua Zetumer.

Steven Yeun will play Gus: a single father struggling to raise two kids alone following his wife's death.

PAGANS follows a man who becomes the sole caretaker of his two children after the tragic loss of his wife. While his son is typical, his daughter, Alice, is anything but. What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister. Equal parts emotional, horrifying and humorous, PAGANS is a show that unearths all our darkest thoughts about family.

Creative Team

Executive Producer/Showrunner: Joshua Zetumer

Executive Producers: Goddard Textiles (Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg), Jonathan van Tulleken, Erica Kay, Celadon Pictures (Steven Yeun, Christina Oh)

Yeun starred in and executive produced the critically acclaimed A24/Netflix series BEEF alongside Ali Wong. For his performance, he earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and SAG award. As a producer, he and the series also won at each respective award show in addition to the Independent Spirit Award for Best New Scripted Series and the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of a Limited Series at the Producers Guild Awards. He received an Academy Award nomination for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Lee Isaac Chung's Oscar nominated film MINARI for A24, on which he also served as an Executive Producer. For his portrayal of 'Jacob,' Yeun was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild, Critics' Choice and Independent Spirit Award. Up next, he co-stars in Ben Affleck's ANIMALS for Netflix opposite Affleck and Kerry Washington. Other recent notable credits include Bong Joon Ho's MICKEY 17, Jordan Peele's NOPE, Chang-Dong Lee's critically acclaimed BURNING, and Boots Riley's SORRY TO BOTHER YOU.

Netflix continues to bring boundary-pushing stories to life in ways that spark fandoms, influence culture, and inspire multi-generational audiences — among them Stranger Things, Wednesday, ONE PIECE, Avatar: The Last Airbender, 3 Body Problem, along with forthcoming series PAGANS, Scooby Doo: Origins, Barbaric, Black Hole, and the recently announced sci-fi series, Sid & Zoey — with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Bad Robot.

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