OLMO to Open Friday, Coming-of-Age Film From Plan B & Teorema

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OLMO, a coming-of-age comedy directed by Fernando Eimbcke, is set to open Friday from producers behind MINARI and MOONLIGHT. The story follows fourteen-year-old Olmo, whose family is struggling to get by in 1979 New Mexico. With his father Nestor confined to bed by illness, Olmo, his mother Cecilia, and his sister Ana are all expected to help with caretaking duties. But Olmo would rather spend time with his best friend Miguel and pursue his neighbor Nina, and when Nina invites him to a PARTY ON a day he is left alone to look after his father, Olmo sets off on a chaotic bid to escape his responsibilities.

In his desperate attempt to escape his home life, Olmo will come to realize that the place of his deepest pain is also where he will find solace: with his family.

Film Details

Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

Written by Fernando Eimbcke and Vanesa Garnica

Starring: Aivan Uttapa, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Diego Olmedo, Andrea Suárez Paz, Rosa Armendariz, Melanie Frometa

Produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Michel Franco

Executive Producers: Brad Pitt, Caddy Vanasirikul, Yuri Chung

2026 / USA, Mexico / English, Spanish / 84 min

OLMO is directed by Fernando Eimbcke from a screenplay he co-wrote with Vanesa Garnica, and stars Aivan Uttapa, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Diego Olmedo, Andrea Suárez Paz, Rosa Armendariz, and Melanie Frometa. The film is produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Eréndira Núñez Larios, and Michel Franco, with Brad Pitt, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Yuri Chung serving as executive producers.

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