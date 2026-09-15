Salma Hayek Pinault Reveals Angelina Jolie Directed Her and Talks GROWN UPS 3

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Salma Hayek Pinault sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss reuniting with Adam Sandler and the rest of the Grown Ups cast for a third installment in the franchise. The conversation also touched on her experience being directed by Angelina Jolie in the film Without Blood, giving Hayek Pinault a chance to speak about working opposite a fellow actress turned filmmaker.

Much of the segment centered on Hayek Pinault's personal life, as she walked Fallon through her family's mordida birthday tradition and shared how her friends accidentally spoiled a surprise party meant for her. The anecdotes gave the appearance a lighter, personal tone alongside the film talk.

Grown Ups 3 marks a return to the ensemble comedy that first brought Hayek Pinault together with Sandler and the rest of the cast, while Without Blood gave her the opportunity to work under Jolie's direction. Both projects framed the bulk of her conversation with Fallon.

Hayek Pinault's stop on the show rounded out with the birthday story, which she used to describe the specific mordida ritual practiced in her family, closing out the interview on a personal note rather than returning to further career talk.

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