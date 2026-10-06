SWIPE RIGHT ON THE DEVIL Trailer Traces Sydney Loofe Case Into Witchcraft And Mind Control
A missing person case after a dating app match leads investigators into claims of black magic and devoted followers.
Hulu has unveiled the official trailer for SWIPE RIGHT ON THE DEVIL, a new series centered on the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe after she went on a Tinder date. What starts as a missing-person investigation quickly expands into a far stranger case, one that draws detectives into a world of manipulation, witchcraft, and followers said to be learning the powers of mind control and black magic.
The trailer frames the case as a spiral rather than a straightforward crime story, with investigators racing to determine Loofe's whereabouts even as the circumstances around her disappearance grow more unsettling. The project leans into true-crime territory while emphasizing the stranger, occult-adjacent elements that reportedly emerged as the case unfolded.
Hulu is marketing the series as part of its Huluween slate, timing the release to the channel's seasonal programming built around horror and true-crime content. The trailer keeps its focus on the mystery surrounding Loofe's disappearance and the unusual belief system investigators say they encountered while piecing together what happened to her.
SWIPE RIGHT ON THE DEVIL joins a run of recent Hulu trailers and clips spotlighting the streamer's scripted and unscripted slate, with the series positioned to stream on Hulu alongside other new titles the platform has been promoting this fall.
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