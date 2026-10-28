Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SUPER TROOPERS 3 to Stream on Hulu
The Broken Lizard team reunites with Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske.
Searchlight Pictures' Super Troopers 3 will stream exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. starting November 5.
The Broken Lizard crew is back for the third installment of the cult comedy franchise, reuniting to reprise the fan-favorite roles they first brought to life 25 years ago. Once again, the Super Troopers find themselves caught between questionable police work and complete mayhem, resulting in complete buffoonery, pure chaos, and just a touch of delicious maple syrup. For those who can't get enough of the mustache-fueled mayhem, Super Troopers and Super Troopers 2 are available to stream now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Broken Lizard, Super Troopers 3 reunites Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. The film also stars Hannah Simone, Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Marisa Coughlan, Jon Rudnitsky, Lisa Gilroy, Sakina Jaffrey, Iqbal Theba, Lynda Carter and Brian Cox.
To mark the streaming release of Super Troopers 3, fans can attend LA Comic Con from October 30 through November 1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The three-day activation will transport con-goers into a scene from the film, offer exclusive giveaways, and give fans the chance to meet members of the Broken Lizard comedy team, who will appear on Friday of the convention, at Booth #708, South Hall. Tickets are on sale now at ComicConLA.com.
Film Synopsis
Everyone's favorite cops are back with Super Troopers 3, the third installment of the comedy classic. When Farva's over-the-top engagement to Thorny's sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny's schemes to break up the relationship while trying to crack a drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.
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