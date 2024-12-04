STUGO Animated Series Sets Disney Channel Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“StuGo” will premiere on Disney Channel on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:00pm ET/PT with two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly on Sundays at 9:00am ET/PT. The series will also stream on Disney+ in the spring of 2025.

As part of Disney Channel’s sneak peek programming stunt “Sneako Peeko,” catch an exclusive look of “StuGo” on Jan. 1 at 8:50pm ET/PT.

Inspired by his childhood surrounded by the rich wildlife and vibrant energy of southern Florida, creator and executive producer Ryan Gillis (“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”) brings “StuGo,” an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi, and fashion-forward mutants.

The series lead voice cast includes Tania Gunadi as “Pliny,” Zosia Mamet as “Merian,” Zach Reino as “Chip,” Gabourey Sidibe as “Francis,” Charlyne Yi as “Larry,” Deborah Baker Jr. as “Sara,” Lorraine Toussaint as “Dr. Lullah” and Jake Green as “Mr. Okay.”

In addition to Gillis, the series’ creative team includes Sunil Hall (“Gravity Falls”) as co-executive producer and Craig Lewis (“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends”) as story editor. The series from Disney Branded Television is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Channel.

