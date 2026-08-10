Lance Bass and Joey Fatone Talk Cocktail Wars and &JULIET on TODAY

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Lance Bass and Joey Fatone appeared on TODAY to promote their new reality competition series Cocktail Wars, using the visit to reminisce about 30 years since NSYNC formed. "We're family," the pair said of their enduring bond, before the segment turned into a cocktail competition judged by TODAY anchors Craig Melvin, Savannah Sellers and Emilie Ikeda.

The conversation also touched on Fatone's role in Broadway's &JULIET. Fatone has played Lance in the show, including returning to the role and sharing the part with Tony Award winner Paulo Szot during a summer run. His connection to the show extends beyond the stage door: Bass once sprinted from the St. James Theatre to the Sondheim Theatre mid-performance to surprise Fatone and the cast during a sing-along finale of "It's Gonna Be Me."

Bass used the appearance to look ahead as well, discussing his upcoming children's book, "The Legend of Mrs. Claws." Between career updates, the two leaned into their decades-long friendship, trading stories that underscored how their partnership has evolved from boy band to business ventures like Cocktail Wars.

Fatone's Broadway ties to &JULIET have generated repeat headlines, including a moment when Lance Bass surprised Joey Fatone on stage during a special sing-along performance of the jukebox musical.

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