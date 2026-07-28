Ethan Peck & Paul Wesley Get Into Their Spock-Kirk 'Coffee Date' Chemistry at SDCC

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Ethan Peck and Paul Wesley sat down together during the Star Trek 60th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con panel to talk about their chemistry playing Spock and James T. Kirk on STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, touching on a coffee date between the two characters. The conversation, shared by Paramount, gave fans a look at how the pair approach their dynamic both on screen and off.

Peck plays Spock and Wesley plays James T. Kirk on the Paramount+ series. The panel appearance came as part of Star Trek's 60th anniversary programming at the convention, with the two actors reflecting on the rapport that has developed between their characters.

The appearance follows the debut of a season 4 sneak peek for STRANGE NEW WORLDS at the same Comic-Con, which previewed a run of episodes taking Captain Christopher Pike and the Enterprise crew through battles with inner demons, new characters, reunions with familiar faces, and encounters with what the series has described as terrifying aliens, all set against the crew's ongoing pursuit of a hopeful future.

That footage and the accompanying coverage detailed the broader arc awaiting the crew this season, a preview STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Sneak Peek Debuts at SDCC 2026 covered in detail. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS streams on Paramount+.

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