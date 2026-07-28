Michelle Hurd & George Takei Honor Nichelle Nichols at STAR TREK 60th Panel

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A tribute to Nichelle Nichols, the actress who originated the role of Lieutenant Uhura, formed the centerpiece of a moment shared by Michelle Hurd and George Takei during the Star Trek 60th Anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The two actors spoke about Nichols' legacy as part of the panel, which was filmed and released by Paramount as part of its ongoing promotion of the franchise.

Their joint appearance at the panel placed the two actors side by side to reflect on Nichols' contribution to Star Trek's history.

The tribute came amid a broader slate of Star Trek programming highlighted at this year's Comic-Con, including a season 4 sneak peek for STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, which follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise through new adventures ahead of its premiere.

Star Trek content streams on Paramount+.

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