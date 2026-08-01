TED LASSO Season 4 to Premiere on Apple TV

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Apple TV is set to host the world premiere of the fourth season of TED LASSO, according to a recent announcement.

Executive producer and star Jason Sudeikis reunites with stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, along with newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, on the AFC Greyhound Blue Carpet.

Brendan Hunt, Tanya Reynolds, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple attend the world premiere celebrating season four of the beloved Apple TV series 'Ted Lasso' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. The new season of 'Ted Lasso' premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Last night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Apple TV celebrated the world premiere of the upcoming fourth season of its Emmy Award-winning, juggernaut comedy 'Ted Lasso.' Red carpet attendees included ensemble cast members Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, alongside showrunner Jack Burditt and executive producers Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Liza Katzer. 'Ted Lasso' returns to the pitch for its highly anticipated fourth season on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, on Apple TV.

In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second-division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. The new season reunites fan favorites, including Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The cast attends the world premiere celebrating season four of the beloved Apple TV series 'Ted Lasso' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. The new season of 'Ted Lasso' premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Creative Team

'Ted Lasso' is executive produced by Jason Sudeikis alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt serves as executive producer on season four under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh serve as writers and producers for season four, and Sasha Garron serves as co-producer. Julia Lindon writes for season four, and Dylan Marron serves as story editor. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Following its global debut on Apple TV, 'Ted Lasso' broke records and quickly earned praise from fans and critics all over the world. The first season became the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, and the series went on to land rare back-to-back Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons.

The first three seasons of 'Ted Lasso' are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 852 wins and 3,804 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

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