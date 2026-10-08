Video: STICK Season 2 Trailer, Owen Wilson Bets On A Comeback

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Apple TV shared the Season 2 trailer for STICK, centering on Owen Wilson's Pryce as he pursues what the streamer describes as a bet on his own comeback. The trailer sets up Pryce's attempt to become the oldest golfer to win a major, with the tagline noting that 'sometimes the best comebacks are unexpected.'

Season 2 follows Pryce as he confronts his past while Santi, played by Peter Dager, navigates the pressures of pursuing professional golf. Returning cast members include Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, with Rhea Seehorn joining the series as Amanda, Pryce's new golf coach. Stick is created and showrun by Jason Keller, who executive produces alongside Owen Wilson, Ben Silverman and Guymon Casady, among others.

STICK Season 2 premieres globally on Apple TV on November 4, with two episodes debuting at launch followed by one new episode every Wednesday through December 30. Season one premiered June 4, 2025, and is currently streaming. Apple TV describes the series as a sports comedy centered on second chances and found family.

The new season also brings back golf broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, along with golf personalities Matt Scharff and Dan Rapaport, who appear as guest stars and cameos. With coach Amanda and caddie Mitts alongside him, Pryce's arc this season is built around confronting the setbacks that have shaped his career to date.

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