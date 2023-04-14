STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED to Premiere on Apple TV+ in July

Apple Original Films and A24 announced TODAY that the highly anticipated, critically acclaimed documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated," directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks, will be released in select theaters and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023.

"Stephen Curry: Underrated" is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary - blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews - documents Curry's rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

Nicks produces alongside Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

"Stephen Curry: Underrated" joins Apple TV+'s acclaimed and award-winning sports slate including docuseries and documentaries featuring the real-life stories behind the biggest names in sports such as "Greatness Code," revealing what truly drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed featuring Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, and Russell Wilson, among others; the four-part Emmy Award nominated Earvin "Magic" Johnson docuseries "They Call Me Magic"; "The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball" about NBA hopeful Makur Maker; and "Make or Break," following elite WORLD SURF LEAGUE competitors.

Soon to join this slate will be the recently announced feature documentary about seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; and "The Dynasty" a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.