STARZ Announces Premiere Date for POWER BOOK II: GHOST

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today released first look tease art for the new Starz Original series, "Power Book II: Ghost," announcing its global premiere this September on Starz and Starzplay. Starz also announced that an exclusive video teaser of the first installment of the expanded "Power Universe" will drop on Starz this Sunday, July 12 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on linear and on the Starz App starting at 12:01 AM ET/ Saturday, July 11 at 9:01 PM PT.

This weekend Starz will also be presenting a marathon of the two-time NAACP Image Award-winning series "Power." The "Power" season six binge starts on Saturday, July 11 at 9:24 AM ET/PT with the first ten episodes running back to back. On Sunday, July 12 the binge continues, starting with a replay of episode 610 at 1:15 PM ET/PT followed by the final five episodes, which will lead into the season one finale of new hit original series "Hightown," beginning at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him - only better.

Cast include Michael Rainey Jr. ("Power," Lee Daniels' The Butler) as "Tariq St. Patrick," Naturi Naughton ("Power," "Fame") as "Tasha St. Patrick," Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, "The Umbrella Academy") as "Monet Stewart Tejada," Shane Johnson ("Power," Behind Enemy Lines) as "Cooper Saxe," Gianni Paolo (Ma, "The Fosters") as "Brayden Weston," Quincy Tyler Bernstine ("Ray Donovan," "Modern Love") as "Tameika Washington," Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as "Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross," Paige Hurd ("The Oval," "Hawaii Five-O") as "Lauren Baldwin," Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("The Deuce," Garden State) as "Davis MacLean," Melanie Liburd ("This is Us," "Gypsy") as "Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram," Justin Marcel McManus ("Star") as "Jabari Reynolds," Woody McClain ("The Bobby Brown Story," "The New Edition Story") as "Cane Tejada," Lovell Adams-Gray ("Coroner," "Slasher") as "Dru Tejada," and LaToya Tonodeo ("The Oath") as "Diana Tejada."

"Power Book II: Ghost" is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.