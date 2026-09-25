SONGS INSPIRED BY THE CHOSEN: SEASONS 1–5 Album Features Lady A, Boyz II Men

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The global hit series The Chosen is giving fans a new way to experience the story with Songs Inspired by The Chosen: Seasons 1–5, a new album of original music inspired by the first five seasons of the series, arriving October 30. The album drops in anticipation of the two-part debut of The Chosen Season 6 with new episodes streaming on November 15 on Prime Video, followed by a feature film in theaters on March 12. Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

Created by 5&2 Studios, the studio behind The Chosen, and Capitol Christian Music Group, the project brought together artists who have watched and personally connected with the series and invited them to respond through their own music. The songs draw from the characters, stories, themes and moments that have resonated with the artists — some inspired by specific scenes or characters and others by themes woven throughout the series.

Two of music's most celebrated vocal groups came together for the project's third single, 'I Love The One,' from seven-time GRAMMY-winning country trio Lady A and four-time GRAMMY-winning R&B group Boyz II Men. Through the harmonies of Country group Lady A and Boyz II Men, the song reflects themes audiences have seen throughout The Chosen — suffering, healing, hope and the transformative power of encountering Jesus. The track's moving lyric video draws viewers into scenes from The Chosen depicting Jesus' miracles.

For Lady A's Hillary Scott, 'I Love The One' grew from a personal connection to both the biblical story and The Chosen itself. 'Collaborating with Boyz II Men on this song is a 'pinch me' moment for all of us. Their voices have been in my ears my whole life, so to hear us harmonize brings tears and goosebumps,' she shared. 'Being a writer on 'I Love The One,' I was inspired by some of my favorite stories in the Bible. The woman who grabs the hem of His garment and is healed is especially poignant to me. I started watching The Chosen with my teenage daughter, and we've been deeply impacted by the portrayal of Jesus, and His love and mercy for us. We're forever grateful to Boyz II Men for their willingness to join us to sing these lyrics and melody in unity together.'

'Our journey has always been grounded in faith and the belief that music can serve a purpose greater than ourselves,' said Boyz II Men. 'The message behind The Chosen resonates deeply with us, reflecting the trust that every chapter of life can be part of a larger plan. With 'I Love The One,' we're honoring the source of the strength, love and grace that have sustained us throughout our career. Collaborating with Lady A allowed us to unite our distinct sounds and share that message in a powerful new way.'

The album rollout began in August with multi-platinum country artist Tyler Hubbard's 'All I Need Is You,' followed by Christian music's biggest breakout artist Jamie MacDonald's 'Roots,' a song inspired by Psalm 1 and the resilience of the disciples through adversity. Together, both tracks have already streamed a combined 5M streams on DSPs, and seen 700k combined video views via lyric videos and artist interviews with The Chosen creator/executive producer Dallas Jenkins. Additionally, the songs have seen over 1M short-form creations and 2M short-form views on social media.

'Millions of people around the world have experienced The Chosen, and each person connects intimately with the story in their own way — through a character, a scene, or a storyline,' said Cam DeArmond, President of 5&2 Studios. 'We wanted to work with artists who shared that experience and had their own connection to the series, and who could express their Chosen experience in a way only they can through their lyrics and melodies. We believe music adds another dimension to The Chosen experience and allows fans to encounter the story in a new way through the perspectives of these incredible artists. As Season Six approaches, we hope these songs invite fans back into the first five seasons and reconnect them with the moments that have resonated most deeply.'

'The Chosen has become a global phenomenon because the series connects with fans in a deeply personal way. That connection is what made this project so special for us,' said Brad O'Donnell, President of Capitol Christian Music Group. 'The artists involved aren't just writing songs — they're responding to moments that move them. We're honored to be their musical partner.'

About The Chosen

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. With more than 300 million viewers worldwide, The Chosen is one of the most-watched series in the world, produced by 5&2 Studios and created, written, directed and produced by Dallas Jenkins.

The Chosen Season 6 Synopsis

The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season 6 captures the historic events of Jesus' final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. Season Six debuts on Prime Video on November 15, 2026, culminating in the worldwide theatrical release of The Chosen Crucifixion on March 12, 2027. Together, the season and film reveal how Jesus' final hours changed the world forever.

About Capitol Christian Music Group

Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) is the world's leading Christian music company and market leader in recorded music and music publishing. CCMG operates several divisions, including CCMG Label Group, Sparrow Records, Motown Gospel, Tamla Records, ForeFront Records, sixstepsrecords, Commercial Partnerships and CCMG Publishing.

CCMG is home to artists including Chris Tomlin, Josiah Queen, Anne Wilson, TobyMac, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tauren Wells, Jeremy Camp, We the Kingdom, Tye Tribbett, Crowder, Jamie MacDonald and many others. Capitol CMG Publishing, in addition to publishing many of CCMG's premier artist-writers, represents leading writers in Christian and Gospel music including Hank Bentley, Ben Glover, Jessie Early, Jonathan Gamble, Ed Cash, Tommee Profitt, Kirk Franklin, Jeff Pardo and many more.

Key distribution and publishing administration partners include Primary Wave/The Gaither Music Group, Centricity Music, Maranatha Music, The Belonging Co and Getty Music. Led by Brad O'Donnell and an executive team of longtime Christian and Gospel music veterans, CCMG is characterized by a commitment to its artists, songwriters, customers, business partners and community service.

About Lady A

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing, and a smooth fusion of Country, Rock, and Pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. They have become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country radio staple, the trio has amassed 11 #1s and over 9 billion global streams. Known for their 12X PLATINUM hit 'Need You Now,' which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year honors three years in a row (and newly nominated in the category for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards') and numerous other accolades, including seven GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nomination. Making their THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR 2026 a holiday tradition, a full list of upcoming December tour dates is available at www.LadyAMusic.com.

About Boyz II Men

With 64 million albums sold, Boyz II Men remains the best-selling R&B group of all time and one of music's most influential vocal groups. More than three decades into their career, the GRAMMY-winning trio continues to evolve while preserving the harmony that defined a generation. In 2026, they joined Cody Johnson at Stagecoach and helped headline Nashville's nationally televised America 250 celebration. With new music, major touring, a forthcoming biopic and documentary, Boyz II Men continues to redefine longevity—building on an iconic legacy while creating what comes next.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 12 Hrs 38 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me