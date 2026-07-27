THE CHOSEN Season Six to Debut Teaser Ahead of Prime Video Premiere

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THE CHOSEN has released its first teaser for Season Six, offering an early look at the series' depiction of the final day of Jesus' life. Series creator and executive producer DALLAS Jenkins revealed the footage during a livestream, alongside details on the season's rollout on Prime Video and news of a forthcoming album inspired by the show from 5&2 Studios and Capitol Christian Music Group. Season Six is set to premiere with three episodes before continuing with new episodes weekly, and the season finale is set to arrive later as a feature film released exclusively in theaters.

THE CHOSEN has released its first official teaser for Season Six — the season that brings the global hit series to the most consequential day in human history. Revealed last night by series creator and executive producer DALLAS Jenkins during a livestream, the teaser offers the first glimpse of the season ahead: Season Six premieres November 15 on Prime Video, with three episodes at launch and new episodes weekly through December 6. And the story doesn't end on streaming — the season finale arrives as a feature film, exclusively in theaters, on March 12, 2027.

For the millions already following the series, and anyone who hasn't started, the clock starts now. Seasons One through Five are streaming on Prime Video, and this fall is the time to catch up before the story reaches the cross.

SEASON 6 SYNOPSIS

The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus' final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. THE CHOSEN Season Six reveals how Jesus' final hours changed the world forever.

MORE FROM THE CHOSEN

Season Six is coming — and so is new music. As fans catch up on Seasons One through Five, a new album inspired by THE CHOSEN, from 5&2 Studios and Capitol Christian Music Group, arrives this fall featuring original music inspired by the series so far. The first single, 'All I Need Is You' by multi-platinum country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard, debuts August 7, following Hubbard's surprise acoustic performance during last night's livestream. The full artist lineup will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

The album inspired by THE CHOSEN is set to include the debut single All I Need Is You from country artist Tyler Hubbard, who performed the song acoustically during the livestream announcement. The full lineup of artists contributing to the album is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

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