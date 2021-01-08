SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS To Resume Taping On January 16

Nine months after going on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationally Syndicated television concert series "Song of the Mountains" will resume production before a live audience on Saturday, January 16, at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and State of Virginia guidelines will be observed, including social distancing and mandatory facemasks for audience members. A maximum of 125 tickets will be available for each performance, until further notice.

"We're looking forward to getting back to almost normal," said Tim White, the longtime host and producer of the show. "There won't be as many folks in the audience because of social distancing, but the show will look the same on television."

"Song of the Mountains" is Virginia's "official television show," reaching millions of viewers on many public television stations throughout the United States. Since 2005, the show has featured mostly bluegrass and old-time artists, but starting this year will include more Americana performers.

"We want to broaden our viewing audience, without changing the overall feel of the show," White said. "Americana goes hand-in-hand with bluegrass. There will still be a strong bluegrass component."

New this season will be the introduction of livestreaming of performances on the show's website and YouTube. The first taping of the new year will feature two outstanding bluegrass bands: Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and the Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band.

Now 17 years old, Peters has attracted a loyal following among bluegrass and gospel fans, appearing at fiddle competitions and music festivals since the age of 4. His performances have also included the Grand Ole Opry, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, LITTLE BIG SHOTS and the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Show (playing fiddle with Ricky Skaggs).

The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band is known throughout East Tennessee for music ranging from traditional bluegrass to folk and gospel.

Additional guests who have been confirmed for this year include:

February 6- Carolina Blue, Broken Angels

February 20- The Kody Norris Show, Fish Fisher w/ James Adkins and Alexis Wilkins

March 6- Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express, Lightnin' Charlie

March 20- Nick Chandler & Delivered

April 3- Val Story

April 17- Maurice Mattei & the Tempers, Red Rocking Chair

May 1- Music of "The Mountain Minor," featuring cast members from the movie

June 19- Grant Maloy Smith

More dates and guest artists are TBA.

"Song of the Mountains" featuring Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and the Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band will take place on Saturday, January 16 at The Lincoln Theatre, 117 East Main Street, Marion, Virginia 23454. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:15. Tickets are $30 general admission. For information, visit www.thelincoln.org or www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.