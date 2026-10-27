SNOWBOMBING Will Feature Jayda G, Max Dean, CC:DISCO!, Ross From Friends

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Snowbombing continues to build momentum ahead of its highly anticipated 2027 edition, revealing another huge wave of artists set to descend upon the Austrian Alps from 5th - 10th April 2027. Leading the latest announcement are internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Jayda G, one of the UK's most exciting rising house music talents Max Dean, disco and house favourite CC:DISCO! and acclaimed electronic artist Ross From Friends, alongside an eclectic selection of underground favourites, dancefloor heavyweights and emerging names.

With an already stacked lineup featuring Bicep (Live), Fatboy Slim, 2manydjs (DJ Set), Andy C, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Groove Armada (DJ Set), Wilkinson, East End Dubs, Ewan McVicar, Rossi and more, Snowbombing 2027 is shaping up to be another unmissable edition of the world's most iconic alpine music festival.

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Jayda G brings her infectious blend of house, disco and soul to the mountains. Renowned for her uplifting selections, irresistible energy and ability to turn any dancefloor into a celebration, the Canadian artist has become one of electronic music's most beloved performers, with appearances at some of the world's biggest festivals and clubs.

Joining her is Max Dean, whose meteoric rise through the UK house scene has made him one of the most in-demand names on the circuit. Known for his infectious grooves, rolling basslines and high-energy sets, Dean has built a devoted following and is set to bring his Signature Sound to Mayrhofen.

Australian selector CC:DISCO! also joins the bill, bringing her unmistakable feel-good energy and infectious blend of disco, house, soul and rare grooves to the Alps. A firm favourite on dancefloors around the world, her uplifting, genre-spanning sets are guaranteed to provide some unforgettable moments in the mountains.

Meanwhile, Ross From Friends will bring his distinctive, genre-blurring electronic sound to Snowbombing, with his richly textured productions and forward-thinking approach to dance music making him one of the most exciting names in contemporary electronic music.

The third wave also welcomes an impressive array of artists spanning house, techno, disco, UK garage, drum & bass and beyond. Erol Alkan b2b Luke Una is set to deliver a special meeting of two of the UK's most respected and adventurous selectors, bringing together decades of dance music knowledge and an anything-goes approach to the dancefloor.

House music favourite Dan Shake joins the bill alongside Chloe Robinson, whose boundary-pushing selections have established her as one of the most exciting figures in contemporary UK club culture. Meanwhile, Flava D and Voltage will bring their formidable bass music credentials to the mountains, with Harriet Jaxxon and Kara further strengthening the festival's drum & bass offering.

Rising stars Badger, Ella Knight, Laidlaw, Locky, Marlie and Reeshy also join the programme, reflecting Snowbombing's commitment to showcasing the next generation of club talent alongside established international names.

Completing the latest announcement are Big Reg, Jay Newman, Jazz Mango, Kilig, Molly D, Nicola Bear and Sam Sax, adding even more variety to an already expansive musical programme.

Snowbombing is about far more than the music. Taking place in the surroundings of Mayrhofen, Austria, the festival combines electronic music with skiing, snowboarding and a programme of alpine experiences.

Returning for another year, Rompa's Reggae Shack will once again host its stage takeover, bringing reggae, dancehall and party-starting energy to the mountains.

Adding to the festival's programme of entertainment, End Of The World Party, Famous First Words, Laderbrosen, Loud Noises and Massaoke will also join the festivities, offering party experiences, communal singalongs and alpine antics.

From Street Parties and Forest Parties to Mountaintop Brunches, Snowbombing transforms the Tyrolean resort into a setting for music lovers and adventure seekers. Festival favourites Bongo's Bingo and the Snolympics will also return, alongside secret sets and the Wellness Oasis.

With three waves of artists now announced, Snowbombing 2027 takes place from 5th - 10th April in Mayrhofen, Austria. Tickets and accommodation packages are available via www.snowbombing.com.

Full Line-Up

Live: Bicep (Live)

DJ: Fatboy Slim / Jayda G / Max Dean

A-Z: 2ManyDJ's / Andy C / Arielle Free / Badger / Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) / Big Reg / Bullet Tooth / CC:DISCO! / Chloe Robinson / Dan Shake / East End Dubs / Ella Knight / Ellia Jaya / Erol Alkan b2b Luke Una / Ewan McVicar / Fish56Octagon / Flava D / Gaskin / Groove Armada (DJ Set) / Harriet Jaxxon / Jay Newman / Jess Iszatt / Kara / Kilig / Laidlaw / Locky / Marlie / Molly D / Nicola Bear / Olive F / Reeshy / Ross From Friends / Rossi. / Sam Sax / Sasha Gigi / Skream / Woody Cook / Wilkinson / Voltage

Additional Entertainment: Rompa's Reggae Shack • Bongo's Bingo • End Of The World Party • Famous First Words • Laderbrosen • Loud Noises • Massaoke

Experiences: Street Parties • Forest Parties • Mountaintop Brunches • Secret Sets • Wellness Oasis • Snolympics

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