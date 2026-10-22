SMALL PROPHETS Penultimate Episode Sneak Peek to Arrive on Apple TV
The BAFTA Award-winning series stars Pearce Quigley, Lauren Patel, Sir Michael Palin, Sophie Willan, Jon Pointing and Paul Kaye.
Apple TV is sharing a sneak peek clip from the penultimate episode of the comedy 'Small Prophets,' from BAFTA Award-winning creator, writer and director Mackenzie Crook ('Detectorists'). The six-episode season, which holds a 100% Certified Fresh critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, will debut the fifth episode Wednesday, October 28, 2026 on Apple TV, excluding the U.K. where it will be available to Apple TV subscribers in 2027. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday through November 4, 2026.
Episode 105 - Premieres Wednesday, October 28, 2026 on Apple TV
Strange things are happening in Marvin Gardens and they're starting to attract unwanted attention. It's time for Kacey and Michael to exhume the prophets from their pile of manure.
'Small Prophets' features a host of comedy stars including Crook, Pearce Quigley ('Detectorists'), Lauren Patel ('Waterloo Road'), BAFTA Award winner Sir Michael Palin ('Monty Python'), BAFTA Award winner Sophie Willan ('Alma's Not Normal'), BAFTA Award nominee Jon Pointing ('Big Boys') and SAG Award nominee Paul Kaye ('Game of Thrones').
The series is a comic tale of the eccentric Michael Sleep (Quigley) who, since his darling Clea disappeared seven years ago, has lived a very ordinary life. He works in a DIY store, visits his dad Brian (Palin) and hopes for Clea to return. One day Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure and more than a little alchemy. With recipe in hand, Michael sets out (albeit with some skepticism) to create homunculi — magical spirits that can predict the future — in the hope they have the answer to his burning question: 'Will I ever see Clea again?'
Michael gets help from his young coworker Kacey (Patel), an unlikely friendship that blossoms partly, but not wholly, through their mutual dislike of store manager Gordon (Mackenzie Crook). Their friendship adds to the frustration and intrigue of his nosy neighbors (Willan, Pointing) who are obsessed with trying to find out what the hell is going on in the garden shed.
'Small Prophets' is available on Apple TV.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
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