SMALL PROPHETS Trailer Debuts on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has debuted the season one trailer for 'Small Prophets,' the six-episode comedy from BAFTA Award-winning creator, writer and director Mackenzie Crook ('Detectorists'). The series will premiere on Apple TV with the first two episodes on October 7, 2026, excluding the U.K., where it will be available to Apple TV subscribers in 2027. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday through November 4, 2026.

The series features a host of comedy stars including Crook, Pearce Quigley ('Detectorists'), Lauren Patel ('Waterloo Road'), BAFTA Award winner Sir Michael Palin ('Monty Python'), BAFTA Award winner Sophie Willan ('Alma's Not Normal'), BAFTA Award nominee Jon Pointing ('Big Boys') and SAG Award nominee Paul Kaye ('Game of Thrones').

'Small Prophets' is a comic tale of the eccentric Michael Sleep (Quigley) who, since his darling Clea disappeared seven years ago, has lived a very ordinary life. He works in a DIY store, visits his dad Brian (Palin) and hopes for Clea to return. One day Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure and more than a little alchemy. With recipe in hand, Michael sets out (albeit with some skepticism) to create homunculi - magical spirits that can predict the future - in the hope they have the answer to his burning question, 'will I ever see Clea again?'

Michael gets help from his young coworker Kacey (Patel), an unlikely friendship that blossoms partly (but not wholly) through their mutual dislike of store manager Gordon (Mackenzie Crook). Their friendship adds to the frustration and intrigue of his nosy neighbors (Willan, Pointing) who are obsessed with trying to find out what the hell is going on in the garden shed.

The first season of the series holds a 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Best Series Award, International Panorama at Series Mania in March 2026.

'Small Prophets' was filmed and set in and around Manchester. The series incorporates visually stunning animation elements throughout a story of friendships and hope, the magical and the mundane, and where secrets and lies lurk in a suburban cul-de-sac.

The series is produced by Treasure Trove and Blue House Productions, and is created, written and directed by Mackenzie Crook. Executive producers are Mackenzie Crook and Lisa Thomas for Treasure Trove Productions, and Christine Gernon and Emma Strain for Blue House Productions. Apple TV acquired 'Small Prophets' from international distributor Sphere Abacus.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 30 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me