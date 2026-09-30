SMALL PROPHETS Trailer: Mackenzie Crook Conjures Homunculi to Predict the Future

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Apple TV posted the official trailer for SMALL PROPHETS, introducing a comic tale built around Michael Sleep, an eccentric man determined to bend fate in his favor. The trailer sets up the show's central premise: Michael's darling Clea disappeared seven years earlier, and he cannot let go of the hope that he will find her again.

According to Apple TV, Michael's father shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure and a fair amount of alchemy, which Michael takes as instruction for creating homunculi, magical spirits believed to be able to predict the future. He sets out to make them in pursuit of a single question, whether he will ever see Clea again. The series stars Mackenzie Crook, Pearce Quigley, Lauren Patel and Sir Michael Palin.

SMALL PROPHETS is billed by Apple TV as a comedy, with the streamer drawing comparisons to Trying and Ted Lasso for viewers looking for a sense of its tone. The series is set to premiere October 7 on Apple TV, with UK subscribers gaining access to the show in 2027.

The trailer leans into the strangeness of Michael's methods, showing him committing fully to the odd ritual passed down from his father in pursuit of answers that conventional means could not provide.

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