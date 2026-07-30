SILO Cast Breaks Down Season 3's Twists at Comic-Con Panel

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Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick, Alexandria Riley and Tim Robbins gathered for a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel on SILO, joined by showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost and moderator Josh Horowitz to unpack Season 3's twists and preview what lies ahead for the series. The discussion centered on the season's dual timelines, including Juliette Nichols' return to the silo with memory loss after surviving a forced cleaning, and the growing conspiracy uncovered by journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene in the earlier-set 'Before Times' storyline.

Ferguson stars as Juliette and also serves as an executive producer on the series, which is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy. Season 3 finds her character navigating a silo still recovering from rebellion while facing a new threat, a storyline the panel explored alongside the season's expanded cast, which includes Zukerman and Henwick stepping into larger roles after first appearing in the Season 2 finale.

The panel also touched on where the story goes from here, with Yost and the cast addressing how the present-day silo crisis and the historical conspiracy plotline are set to intersect as the season continues. Robbins and Common, both returning cast members, spoke to the show's ongoing exploration of the underground society's origins and the forces controlling it.

SILO Season 3 is streaming now on Apple TV, continuing the story following Juliette's descent into the Digger Void earlier in the season.

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