SILO Reveals How Juliette Survives the Airlock in Season 3 Scene

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Apple TV posted a new scene from SILO Season 3 Episode 5 that finally answers a question left hanging since the previous season: how Juliette survives the airlock. The clip picks up directly from the Season 2 finale, which left Juliette and Bernard trapped in the fiery airlock of Silo 18, and shows the aftermath of that confrontation playing out.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, who plays engineer-turned-truth-seeker Juliette Nichols, and was created by Emmy winner Graham Yost. The series is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy and follows a community living in a giant underground silo in a toxic, ruined future. Season 1 centered on Juliette uncovering shocking secrets after the silo's sheriff breaks a cardinal rule, while Season 2 sent her outside the silo to explore the origins of the underground society and the forces controlling it.

Season 3 finds Juliette navigating a silo still recovering from rebellion while a new conspiracy unfolds, according to details from a recent Comic-Con panel featuring Ferguson alongside castmates Common, Tim Robbins, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick and Alexandria Riley. That panel, moderated by Josh Horowitz, delved into the season's dual timelines, including Juliette's return to the silo with memory loss after surviving a forced cleaning.

Season 3 of SILO is now streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes continuing to unpack the fallout from the airlock scene and the broader mysteries surrounding Silo 18. More on the season's twists can be found in SILO Cast Breaks Down Season 3's Twists at Comic-Con Panel.

More on Apple TV Recent Articles SILO Cast Breaks Down Season 3's Twists at Comic-Con Panel

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...