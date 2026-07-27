HOW TO CATCH A DIRTBAG to Premiere on Discovery Channel

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Discovery Channel is set to premiere HOW TO CATCH A DIRTBAG, a new series scheduled to debut in August, according to a press release from the network. Details of the program's content were included in an announcement circulated by Discovery's public relations team.

A new series featuring the 'investigations' of internet sensation Michael McWhorter, aka 'Tizzy Ent', who has popularized the art of internet crowd sourcing to help identify those who appear to do horrible things in public and seem to get away with it. With over 10 million social media followers, Tizzy's signature blend of humor and fearless tenacity has proven that the internet is just 'one big, small town' and sooner or later, justice will be served. The all-new series premieres on Wednesday, August 5 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

The show features eight one-hour episodes that highlight and investigate viral clips of apparent bad behavior, using digital clues to help identify the alleged offender, get the real story behind the video, and sometimes even a conviction. Included are interviews with victims, witnesses, law enforcement, and occasionally the accused themselves, with each episode striving to explore the full arc from incident to outcome.

In the premiere episode, Tizzy tracks down a pipe-wielding road-rager who violently attacks cars and threatens drivers across Los Angeles. A woman is caught on camera shamelessly defecating on another car, and an enraged man makes off with a tow truck and wreaks havoc through the streets of New York City.

'How to Catch a Dirtbag' is produced by Jupiter Entertainment for Discovery Channel.

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