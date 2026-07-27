SILO Season 3: Juliette Descends Into the Digger Void's Depths

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A newly released scene from SILO Season 3 shows Juliette pressing deeper into the silo's most dangerous territory, enlisting Shirley to take her down to the depths where the Digger Void was supposedly sealed away. The clip, posted by Apple TV, centers on Juliette's continued search for Lukas and the truth behind the silo's buried history, part of the fourth episode of the season.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette and also serves as an executive producer on the series, which was created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show follows Juliette as she uncovers the shocking secrets of a ruined, toxic future where thousands of people live in a giant underground silo. Season one focused on her initial discoveries after the silo's sheriff broke a cardinal rule, while season two sent her outside the silo to explore the origins of the underground society and the forces controlling it.

Season three continues that trajectory, with Juliette now confronting the physical and literal depths of the silo as she chases down Lukas's fate. The series also stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, and Avi Nash, and blends science fiction with adventure and drama elements as trust within the silo's community continues to collapse.

SILO Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV, joining the platform's broader slate of science fiction programming.

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