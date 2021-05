SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD Available on DVD and Blu-ray June 1

RLJE Films will release the drama/comedy SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD on DVD and Blu-ray on June 1, 2021. The DVD will sell for an SRP of $27.97 and the Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96

Written and directed by Stephen Kijak (We Are X, Sid & Judy), SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD stars Helena Howard (Amazon's "The Wilds," Madeline's Madeline), Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood, Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird"), Elena Kampouris (Children of the Corn, "Sacred Lies"), Nick Krause (Boyhood, The Descendants), James Bloor (Nat Geo's "Barkskins"), with Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!," Night at the Museum) and Joe Manganiello (HBO's "True Blood," Magic Mike, Archenemy).

In the Summer of 1987, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a WILD journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack - including 20 songs from The Smiths - Shoplifters of the World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the '80s and the power of music to change people's lives.

