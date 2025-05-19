SESAME STREET Moves to Netflix with Reimagined 56th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For more than half a century, Sesame Street has been a beloved cornerstone of children’s media, enchanting young minds and nurturing a love of learning. Now, following Sesame Street's cancellation at Max in 2024, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and all their friends are coming to Netflix later this year, with Sesame Street’s all-new, reimagined 56th season — plus 90 hours of previous episodes — available to audiences worldwide.

The new season will feature fresh format changes and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. Additionally, episodes will now center on one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart. Watch a message from Cookie Monster below.

N IS FOR NETFLIX!



Sesame Street is joining the Netflix family! Brand new episodes — as well as past seasons — will premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/SMEqHm29a2 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2025

These new episodes of the iconic series will be available same day-and-date in the US on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms, bringing critical early learning to children throughout the country for free. Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street, with Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings serving as executive producers; Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award nominee Halcyon Person (Karma’s World, Dee & Friends in Oz) joins as head writer.

Sesame Street will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms, continuing its 50+ year legacy of using the power of public television to bring critical early learning to children across the country for free.

About Sesame Workshop:

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now!