SCALES Web Series Hits 100k and International Debut

SCALES, the web series that premiered in June 2018 on Youtube has scored what many creatives dream of accomplishing! 100,000 views and a licensing deal with a streaming service. Patrick Ladonis, the series creator and head writer licensed the series to Revry, one of the largest global LGBTQ+ streaming services to over 250 million homes.

The series recently wrapped filming its third season in the midst of a global pandemic and will make its premiere in the near future. SCALES centers around Remy Howard, a complicated guy drawn to complicated relationships and people. SCALES is a series that has found its place within the digital medium and it continues to expand its reach. Patrick Ladonis, has been using this global recess during the pandemic to promote the series through a series of press.

" I've been hitting the press junket since April and it's definitely been a great distraction from Covid." Ladonis shares.

The sensational dramedy has one the most diverse cast and it's taken flight and has no plans of slowing down. SCALES can be seen on Revry.com and YouTube.com Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, SCALES is ready for you!

