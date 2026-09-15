SAW V, SAW VI & SAW VII to Arrive on 4K UHD Blu-ray
Detective Hoffman takes center stage as the franchise continues with newly created Blu-ray features.
By: Rachel Stone
Lionsgate is bringing three chapters of the SAW franchise to 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital with the releases of SAW V, SAW VI and SAW VII.
The three films continue Jigsaw's twisted legacy, with Detective Hoffman taking center stage as a new series of deadly games unfolds. Each release includes both the theatrical and extended/unrated versions, along with legacy bonus content and new Blu-ray features created specifically for these releases.
SAW V, SAW VI and SAW VII will all be released on November 10, 2026.
SAW VII will be available for pre-order beginning September 29.
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