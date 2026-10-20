SANTOS BRAVOS to Perform at The Paley Museum With Music Workshops

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The Paley Center for Media has announced a live music and storytelling event with rising Latin pop group SANTOS BRAVOS, along with a hands-on music workshop for high school students in partnership with Notes for Notes. These events, part of Paley's recently announced music initiative, join the monthly series Southern Rounds: Bringing Nashville to New York! as part of Paley's upcoming music lineup.

'These exciting events exemplify what makes Paley's music initiative so distinctive – bringing audiences beyond the performance and into the stories, creativity, and talent behind the music,' said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. 'From an unforgettable evening with SANTOS BRAVOS to hands-on learning experiences through Notes for Notes and Southern Rounds, these programs give audiences and aspiring musicians the opportunity to engage with music in meaningful and inspiring ways.'

SANTOS BRAVOS: DUAL — Behind the Music

On Wednesday, November 4, SANTOS BRAVOS, one of the hottest new groups emerging in global Latin pop, will come to The Paley Museum for a special one-night-only event in New York City celebrating the music, stories, and journey behind their rapidly growing international success.

Fans will join Drew Venegas, Kauê Pena, Alejandro Aramburú, Kenneth Lavill, and Gabi Bermúdez for live performances and an inside look at the making of the group—from their individual journeys and intensive training to their debut, shared Latin identity, and growing connection with fans around the world. Along the way, the members will share personal stories, explore the creative process behind their music, and offer a glimpse of what comes next. The evening takes place in The Paley Museum's newly renovated, state-of-the-art Bennack Theater, which features immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

Backed by HYBE, the global entertainment powerhouse behind BTS and KATSEYE, SANTOS BRAVOS is quickly building a passionate international following and establishing itself as one of Latin pop's most talked-about new acts.

A select set of premium tickets will additionally be available for audience members interested in attending the sound check and meeting the band before the show. Tickets are on sale today, October 20, to all Paley Members and to the general public on Thursday, October 22 at noon ET.

Notes for Notes: Inspiring the Next Generation of Music Makers

For high school students ready to turn their passion for music into something of their own, Paley's new partnership with youth development organization Notes for Notes offers a place to start.

Through a three-session workshop series at The Paley Museum, students will create and produce original music alongside industry professionals, gaining hands-on experience and a closer look at careers in music. The program extends Paley's music initiative to emerging creators, connecting young people with the skills, guidance, and collaborators to help them find their sound.

This initiative reflects Paley's commitment to the transformative power of music education and to creating meaningful opportunities for students, aspiring musicians, and audiences to engage with music and the creative process.

The three-part series will take place at The Paley Museum on Saturday, November 7, Saturday, November 14, and Saturday, November 21. The Museum will also host an additional installment of the program on Saturday, March 6, Saturday, March 13, and Saturday, March 20. Spots are limited and those interested are encouraged to register early.

Southern Rounds: Bringing Nashville to New York!

On Thursday, October 29, The Paley Museum will host the next installment of its popular new music series, Southern Rounds: Bringing Nashville to New York!, which brings the Music City's hottest songwriter showcase to Midtown Manhattan on a limited-run basis through February 2027.

The evening includes a live acoustic performance in The Paley Museum's newly renovated, state-of-the-art, Bennack Theater, which features immersive Dolby Atmos sound. Kevin MaC, one of Nashville's great storytellers, is joined by Will Nance, the chart-topping songwriter with several Number 1 hits including Brad Paisley's 'She's Everything' and George Strait's 'Round About Way'; Dan Tyminski, the 14-time Grammy Award-winning bluegrass singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, vocally featured in O Brother, Where Art Thou? performing 'I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow'; and Steve Williams, the songwriter with two number 1 records, four gold records, and a Dove Award nomination, whose songs have been recorded by George Strait, Blake Shelton, The Oak Ridge Boys and Craig Morgan.

For those interested in the craft of songwriting, the live performance will be preceded by a songwriting master class led by Kevin MaC. The master class will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how songs that resonate around the world are created.

On Wednesday, November 11, Southern Rounds returns for another unforgettable evening of songwriting techniques and live music featuring Wyatt Durette, co-founder of Southern Rounds and history-making, award-winning songwriter with 17 No. 1 hits including 'Chicken Fried,' 'Beautiful Crazy,' 'Even Though I'm Leaving,' 'Colder Weather,' and 'Highway 20 Ride'; Tyler Reeve, the award-winning songwriter known for 'In Case You Didn't Know,' 'Does to Me,' and 'Mississippi or Me'; and artist and songwriter Sonia Leigh, whose music spans Americana, country, rock, and soul and who wrote the hits 'Goodbye in Her Eyes' and 'Sweet Annie.'

The remaining events in the series will take place on Friday, December 11; Thursday, January 28, 2027; and Thursday, February 18, 2027, with participating talent to be announced. Tickets for all upcoming Southern Rounds events are currently on sale.

Tickets to Paley events sell out quickly and members of the public are encouraged to sign up for Paley Membership to have early access to tickets at a discount. Paley Members also receive free admission year-round to The Paley Museum, VIP invitations, admission to the Paley Archive Library, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. To learn more about these benefits, visit paleymuseum.org.

About Paley's Music Initiative

Paley's new, year-round music initiative brings artists, songwriters, music makers, and audiences together for live performances, songwriter showcases, album release events, listening parties, DJ nights, workshops, master classes, and more.

Music has long been an integral part of The Paley Center for Media's programming, with performances, festivals, exhibitions, screenings, and galas celebrating the artists, innovators, and cultural moments that have shaped music and entertainment. Over the years, Paley has honored music visionaries including Quincy Jones, Robert Kyncl, Reba McEntire, and Ringo Starr, and welcomed an extraordinary roster of artists and cultural icons, including Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dolly Parton, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Pink, Barbra Streisand, Trisha Yearwood, Wynton Marsalis, and many others. Most recently, Paley celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMYs with a major exhibition honoring the artists and cultural impact of Latin music, featuring legendary figures including Rubén Blades, Celia Cruz, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Carlos Santana, and Shakira.

The initiative is further strengthened by the depth of The Paley Archive and its renowned Music Collection, established in connection with Paley's 2018 Paley Honors Tribute to Music on Television. The collection preserves some of the most significant musical performances and cultural moments from radio and television history, including rare programs and performances, and more.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's 'Best Museum' and 'Best Children's Party Place' for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces programs and educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's public programming offers experiences and access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive—the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. This resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

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