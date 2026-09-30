HYBE CINE FEST 2026 to Expand Globally Oct. 24-31 With BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT

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Tickets are officially on sale for HYBE CINE FEST 2026 at hybecinefest.com, and a new event line-up trailer has debuted. Following successful launches in Latin America in 2024 and across Asia in 2025, HYBE CINE FEST 2026 expands globally for the first time into over 60 territories, uniting K-pop fans to celebrate HYBE's leading artists on the big screen.

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE, the HYBE CINE FEST 2026 line-up features six distinct cinematic presentations, including two live BTS viewing broadcasts from the BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' in South America, alongside full-length concert films from SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN, as well as the interactive HYBE CHEERING PARTY in 3D.

The concert films star BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, ILLIT, KATSEYE, aoen, CORTIS, and SANTOS BRAVOS.

The global cinema event takes place from October 24 through October 31.

Programming Lineup

BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUENOS AIRES: LIVE VIEWING — The first-ever BTS Live Viewing broadcast from South America. Experience the BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' in cinemas worldwide, broadcasting from Buenos Aires. Marking BTS' first-ever performance in Argentina, this monumental experience brings the energy and excitement of the packed stadium straight to the big screen. (Broadcast dates: Oct. 24 Americas / Oct. 25 Rest of World - see www.btsliveviewing.com for more information)

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] — Marking a bold new era beyond their 10th anniversary, SEVENTEEN embarks on a world tour fueled by their drive for continuous reinvention, true to the title 'NEW_'. With their unrivaled stage presence and explosive energy, SEVENTEEN once again demonstrates their unlimited potential. Experience the blazing heat of the concert, bursting with each member's unique charm, up on the big screen.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR — Expanding their narratives as K-pop's ever-evolving artists, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fourth world tour 'ACT : TOMORROW' builds upon the message of 'moving forward together toward a promised tomorrow.' From cinematic storytelling and stunning stage production to powerful live performances that captivated MOA worldwide, experience the immersive energy of TOMORROW X TOGETHER on the big screen.

ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'BLOOD SAGA' — ENHYPEN's world tour 'BLOOD SAGA' brings a mesmerizing dark fantasy to life. Relive the unforgettable Seoul concert that launched the tour, featuring fierce, synchronized choreography, spectacular stage production, intense live-band arrangements, and the unrivaled vampire universe that only ENHYPEN can deliver.

HYBE CHEERING PARTY (IN 3D) — This one-of-a-kind interactive screening invites fans to chant, sing along to 3D-enhanced on-screen lyrics, and wave their official light sticks to music videos from their favorite HYBE artists: BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, ILLIT, KATSEYE, aoen, CORTIS, and SANTOS BRAVOS.

BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN SÃO PAULO: LIVE VIEWING — Experience the BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' in cinemas worldwide, broadcasting from São Paulo, Brazil. Marking the grand finale of their Latin American tour, this monumental concert brings the explosive energy of a packed stadium straight to the big screen. (Broadcast dates: Oct. 30 Americas / Oct. 31 Rest of World - see www.btsliveviewing.com for more information)

Specific programming schedules, regional showtimes, and ticketing details are available at hybecinefest.com.

Event Details

HYBE CINE FEST 2026 will be presented worldwide from October 24 through October 31. For regional showtimes, visit the event website.

HYBE CINE FEST 2026 will offer interactive fan experiences at select cinemas through its Special Location program. Previously offered in Latin America and Asia, the program is expanding to North America and Europe this year.

Special Location Plus cinemas will offer fans an all-in-one experience featuring interactive zones, official merchandise, and limited-edition capsule toys. Special Location cinemas will feature photo zones and message walls, while dedicated HYBE CINE FEST Stores in select locations will operate as exclusive pop-up shops for official merchandise and capsule toys. Full venue details are available at hybecinefest.com.

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company built on music and technology. Under its mission, 'DISCOVER A NEW UNIVERSE, UNLOCK AN IMMERSIVE JOURNEY,' HYBE creates immersive experiences through artists, content, platforms, and services for fans around the world. Across its Music, Platform, and tech-driven future growth initiatives, HYBE connects its businesses to expand fan experiences and drive innovation across the global entertainment ecosystem. HYBE's multi-label system includes BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, YX LABELS, and ABD, while HYBE AMERICA manages a diverse portfolio including Blue Highway Records, music publisher Big Machine Music and Quality Control Music in the U.S., along with HYBE's labels in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market. Beyond music, HYBE continues to expand across concerts, video content, gaming, original stories, retail, and fan platforms, including Weverse, a global superfan platform. With operations across Korea, Japan, the U.S., Mexico, China, and India, HYBE continues to shape the future of entertainment by combining music, technology, and platform innovation.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 00 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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