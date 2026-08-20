SAMBRE, LIV to Headline MHz Choice's September Lineup

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MHz Choice has announced its September 2026 slate of international series, beginning with the return of fan favorite MURDER IN... for its 16th season. This season, the show visits locations Nimes, Le Puy-en-Velay, Honfleur, Caudry, Marquesas Islands, Chartres, and Millaueven for more crime-solving and travelogue.

Then, it's the premiere of LIV, a Norwegian family medical drama from the creators of Fatal Crossing, with each of its first four seasons premiering every Tuesday this month, kicking off with Season 1 on Sept. 8. Next is Sambre, a powerful new series from the award-winning director of The Staircase, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. The series follows the case of a series of sexual assaults near the Sambre River in France that went unsolved for 30 years. And finally, a team of disaster investigators track a deadly train crash in the Finnish mystery Seconds.

Key Premieres and Returning Series

September 8

LIV

New Series | US Premiere

5 X 30

Country of Origin: Norway

Language(s): Norwegian, subtitled in English

Synopsis: Three siblings affiliated with a Tromsø hospital, experience conflicts when one of them, top surgeon Ingrid, decides to jump off the career ladder and move out to a place by the sea with her family.

Starring: Charlotte Grundt (Varg Veum), Jesper Malm (Catch and Release), Hanne Mathisen Haga (The River)

Creators: Kristine Berg (Fatal Crossing), Arne Berggren (Fatal Crossing)

Directors: Arne Berggren (Catch and Release), Magnus Berggren (Fatal Crossing)

Distributor: ReInvent

September 15

SAMBRE

Limited Series | U.S. Premiere

6 X 60

Country of Origin: France

Language(s): French, subtitled in English

2024 Winner, Best TV Series - L'Association des Critiques de Séries

2024 Winner, Best Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries - Shanghai International TV Festival

Synopsis: Sambre begins in late 1980's Northern France as multiple women are sexually assaulted along the same road by the Sambre River, and then tracks the progression of the investigation, and its repercussions through to 2018 and the beginning of the #MeToo era.

Starring: Alix Poisson (Sentimental Value, Candice Renoir), Jonathan Turnbull (Soldiers), Louise Orry Diquéro (Mitterand Confidential)

Director: Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (The Staircase, Academy Award winner, Murder on a Sunday Morning)

Writers: Alice Géraud (11.6), Marc Herpoux (Les témoins), Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (The Staircase)

Distributor: Federation International

September 22

SECONDS

New Series | U.S. Premiere

6 X 60

Country of Origin: Finland

Language(s): Finnish, subtitled in English

Original Title: Sekunnit

Synopsis: A train flies off the tracks in a small town, sparking an explosion and a disastrous fire. Accident investigator Marita Kaila arrives on the scene. She leads a team of experts whose job is to find out what happened and why.

Starring: Leena Pöysti (Syke), Mikko Kauppila (Helsinki Crimes), Meri Nenonen (Arctic Circle), Jasir Osman (Codename: Annika)

Creators: Roope Lehtinen (Enemy of the People), Mikko Pöllä (Healer), Laura Suhonen (Enemy of the People)

Writers: Saartjie Botha (Poppie Nongena) and Philip Rademeyer (In Die Verloop Van)

Directors: Mikko Kuparinen (Deception)

Distributor: ReInvent

Also Coming This Month

Sept. 1: Murder In... Season 16 (France)

Sept. 8: Simon Coleman Season 3 (France)

Sept. 15: Gasmamman Season 7 (Sweden)

Sept. 22: Anonymous Season 2 (Netherlands)

Sept. 29: Tatort: Falke Season 2 (Germany)

Founded in 2015, MHz Choice offers North American viewers a passport to the world's best international TV. MHz Choice features a robust catalog that includes television mysteries, dramas, comedies, and documentaries, all for just $7.99/month. New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. MHz Choice is part of MHz Networks, a Kino Lorber company. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

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