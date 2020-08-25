Ryan Reynolds Will Star in UPSTATE on Netflix

He will also co-write the script with John August.

Deadline reports that Ryan Reynolds will star in an upcoming Netflix comedy called "Upstate." He'll co-write the script with "Big Fish" book writer John August.

The men worked together previously on "The Nines." "Upstate" plot details are being kept quiet.

Reynolds is known for playing sarcastic superhero "Deadpool," along with roles in "6 Underground" and "Red Notice" on Netflix.

August also wrote the script for the live action "Aladdin" film, and for Grease prequel "Summer Lovin'."

Read the original story at Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles