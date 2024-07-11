Rumer Willis Joins Indie Drama THE GUN ON SECOND STREET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rumer Willis is set to appear in an upcoming drama from director Rohit Karn Batra. She joins the previously cast Poppy Delevinge and Tom Arnold.

The movie follows two Pittsburgh police partners and best friends who are called to an uneventful domestic violence dispute on Second Street. After they arrive, they find themselves in the middle of a scuffle, which results in Officer TJ Meadows III accidentally shooting and killing his partner, Officer Kevin Cooper.

Picking up years later, Meadows is no longer a cop but is still traumatized. He decides to return to Pittsburgh and find his way to Kevin’s widow, Kacie.

Willis will play Ashley in the film, the former partner of Meadows and the mother of his son.

Directed Batra previously wrote and directed 2019's Line of Descent starring Brendan Fraser.

Rumer Willis starred on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She was the winner of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" season 20 and a recent contestant on The Masked Singer. She began her acting career as a child starring opposite her mother Demi Moore in the films Striptease and Now and Then. Her stage credits include Love, Loss and What I Wore (Off-Broadway); For the Record Live's Dear John Hughes, Baz Luhrmann's DBA and FTR: Tarantino.

Her TV credits include "Workaholics," "Pretty Little Liars," "Hawaii 5-0," "Songbyrd" (E! pilot) and more. Her film credits include House Bunny, Sorority Row, Diary of Preston Plummer and more.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

