RuPaul Will Executive Produce QUEEN OF THE WORLD Drag Singing Competition

RuPaul has been announced as executive producer of the new drag singing competition series, "Queen of the World". Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel, and Michelle Visage were previously announced to judge the competition

Deadline reports that the new series will premiere on December 2, exclusively on Paramount+. Competing with a new musical number every week, contestants will be judged by the "Pop Diva Panel". The winner will be crowned "Queen of the Universe" and will win a $250,000 cash prize.

The show will showcase the talents of global cast of drag queens singing, not lip-syncing, for the crown! The series is set to be hosted by Graham Norton.

RuPaul currently stars in "RuPaul's Drag Race" franchise and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", which are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

RuPaul Charles previously starred in AJ & The Queen on Netflix. He previously worked on J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and with RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE producer World of Wonder on a half-hour dramedy based on his life, which was set at Hulu.