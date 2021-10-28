Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel and Michelle Visage to Judge New Drag Singing Competition

Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel, and Michelle Visage have bee announced to star in a new drag singing competition for Paramount+.

Variety reports that the series will be titled "Queen of the Universe", showcasing the talents of global cast of drag queens singing, not lip-syncing, for the crown! The series is set to be hosted by Graham Norton.

Williams initially gained recognition as the first woman of African-American descent to receive the MISS AMERICA title when she was crowned MISS AMERICA 1984 in 1983. Her best-known television roles are that of Wilhelmina Slater on Ugly Betty (2006-10), for which she was nominated three times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Renee Perry on Desperate Housewives (2010-12).

Known for her hit single "Bleeding Love", Leona Lewis was seen on Broadway as Grizabella in Cats.

Visage most know for her role as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. She was seen onstage in the West End's Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Trixie Mattel is most known for participating on RuPaul's Drag Race. She recently won the Allstars competition in 2018.