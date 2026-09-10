Riley Green Performs 'My Way' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Riley Green brought his song 'My Way' to a national television audience with a live studio performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The appearance gave the country artist a platform to present the track in front of the show's studio audience and viewers tuning in for NBC's late-night lineup.

The performance centered entirely on the music, with Green delivering the song in a straightforward studio set rather than sitting down for a separate interview segment. The format put the focus on 'My Way' itself, letting the arrangement and Green's delivery carry the appearance from start to finish.

The segment is available to stream as part of the show's content on Peacock, giving viewers who missed the live broadcast a way to catch the performance after the fact. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 ET/10:35c on NBC.

Green's appearance adds to the show's steady rotation of musical performances, placing 'My Way' alongside the mix of songs and artists the program regularly features for its late-night audience.

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