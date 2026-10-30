Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ricardo Gallo and Alejandro Flórez Present Original Music of the Americas
The duo features tiple and bandola instruments in a program blending traditional Colombian music with contemporary improvisation.
Pianist Ricardo Gallo and guitarist Alejandro Flórez will present original music inspired by the string traditions of the Colombian highlands on Nov. 5 as part of the MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas concert series. The program, Gallo/Flórez, features the tiple and bandola instruments, combining Andean musical folklore with improvised harmonic and rhythmic elements.
Event Details
All shows this fall will take place in the newly restored Bolívar Room at 680 Park Ave at 7 p.m.
The MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas concert series is made possible by the support of Presenting Sponsor MetLife Foundation. The 2026–2027 series is also supported, in part, by the Howard Gilman Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and Mid Atlantic Arts.
Americas Society (AS) describes itself as a home for exploring the culture and current affairs of Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada. Through its art and music programs, discussions of key social and political issues, and its publication Americas Quarterly, AS says it seeks to increase awareness of the Americas and the ties that bind the nations together. AS is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization (EIN 13-2569185) that depends on the generosity of its members and other supporters.
Photo Credit: Camila Vinasco
Photo Credit: Camila Vinasco
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