Momenta Quartet to Perform Music of the Americas in Upcoming Concerts
The ensemble will showcase works by composers from across North and South America in performances held at intimate New York venues.
Momenta Quartet will perform two evenings as part of Americas Society's annual music festival, with concerts scheduled for October 7 and October 8.
The program on October 7, curated by Michael Haas, will feature music by Julián Carrillo, Gabriel Fauré (with pianist Steven Beck), and Matthew Greenbaum. On October 8, curated by Stephanie Griffin, Momenta will perform new works by Aruán Ortiz, Gordon Beeferman, and Christopher Forbes, alongside improvisations by Griffin and the composers on the piano.
All shows this fall will take place in the newly restored Bolívar Room at 680 Park Ave at 7 p.m. RSVPs will open to the public about one month before each event, and while RSVPs are prioritized, admission is subject to capacity.
Also on the Fall Schedule
Non-member registration is now open for a November 5 concert by Bogotano pianist Ricardo Gallo and guitarist Alejandro Flórez, who present original music inspired by the string traditions of the Colombian highlands. Featuring the tiple and bandola, their music combines Andean musical folklore with improvised harmonic and rhythmic elements.
About the Series
The MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas concert series is made possible by the support of Presenting Sponsor MetLife Foundation. The 2026–2027 series is also supported, in part, by the Howard Gilman Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and Mid Atlantic Arts.
Americas Society (AS) describes itself as a home for exploring the culture and current affairs of Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada. Through its art and music programs, discussions of key social and political issues, and its publication Americas Quarterly, AS says it seeks to increase awareness of the Americas and the ties that bind the nations together. AS is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization (EIN 13-2569185) that depends on the generosity of its members and other supporters.
Photo Credit: Roey Yohai Studios
Photo Credit: Roey Yohai Studios
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