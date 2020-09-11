Rain Valdez & Rachel Leyco Will Star in Trans Rom Com RE-LIVE

They will also pen the script.

Variety reports that Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco will pen the script for "Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader." They will also star in the film, which is described as a trans-led rom com.

The film centers on a high school in Guam that decides to create a "Do-Over Week" for its 10-year class reunion, where Valdez' 29-year-old transgender Hollywood movie star Rowena decides to face her past and go back to her hometown to live her childhood dream of becoming a cheerleader.

But Rowena's commitment to the cheer squad falters when her mother's cancer spreads.

Leyco plays Rowena's sister.

"As queer Filipina-Americans, this story is special to us, as not only are we spotlighting our underrepresented communities and pushing them into the forefront, but through this funny, heartfelt romcom, we are changing the narrative in cinema - that women, Asian-Americans and LGBTQ+ folx, belong and need to be represented in these spaces," said Leyco and Valdez.

