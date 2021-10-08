Rachael Ray's ITALIAN DREAM HOME Will Premiere on Facebook Watch

Rachael Ray has announced a new series that will premiere on Facebook Watch October 19.

"Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home" follows television personality, celebrity cook and designer RACHAEL RAY as she realizes her lifelong dream of owning and renovating a forever home in Tuscany, a place that holds special meaning for Rachael and her husband John.

It's been over two years since the two have been able to visit the site, and the anticipation of starting the work on the historic site is building. The restoration of the villa is fraught with challenges, complete with a looming DEADLINE to bring Rachael's vision for her home to reality: she needs the home to be finished in time for her anniversary party.

Originating on the Food Network, Rachael Ray's current talk show, The RACHAEL RAY Show, airs daily on ABC.

Watch the trailer here: